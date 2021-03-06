Video
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:28 PM
Home Front Page

Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in city

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in city

Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in city

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, released on bail on Thursday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, has been admitted to a private hospital in the
capital.
Kishore has been admitted to a private hospital in Uttara. His health has deteriorated and he has lost 9 kg of body weight in prison, said his brother Ahsan Kabir, an author.
"His RBS or random blood sugar count used to be around 10 before he was detained. It remains between 17 and 25 now." Ahsan refused to reveal the hospital in which Kishore is undergoing care but he said that the doctors have prescribed some medical tests for him. These tests include check-ups of his eyes and ears as well as an
X-ray of his legs, where Kishore is suffering from pain.
Kishore is fine now, but is a bit slow to recall and respond to questions, according to his brother. "I won't say that he forgets everything, but he takes time to recall things."
Mobile phones have been kept away from Kishore and they hope to get the test results by Sunday, Ahsan added.
Citing Kishore, Ahsan said that he was tortured in captivity.  Kishore's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua refused to speak on his client's state.  The High Court granted a six-month bail to Kishore on Wednesday.
Kishore was arrested with writer Mushtaq on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, co-accused in the same case, died in jail on February 25. His bail was sought in an application before his death, along with Kishore's.
The case was started against 11 people by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.
According to the case statement, a team of RAB-3 arrested Kishore from his Kakrail residence at 2:30pm on May 5 last year. He does not know where he was kept for 69 hours. Cartoonist  Kishore alleged that he was tortured physically several times.


