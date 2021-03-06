Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Decision on DSA in a few Days, says Law Minister

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said any change or amendment to the Digital Security Act (DSA) will become apparent 'in a few days' amid the clamour for the repeal of the controversial law following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail.
Anisul was speaking to reporters at Akhaura Railway Junction on Friday when he was asked about the government's plans regarding the legislation in the wake of Mushtaq's death.
"You'll get to see it in a few days," he replied.
On Mar 1, the BBC broadcast a report in which the Law Minister was quoted as saying: "A new measure has been planned to ensure that no one will be arrested or
named in a case until the police investigation is completed after a complaint is made under the Act."
Besides, civil society in Bangladesh and international human rights organisations have also raised objections against the Digital Security Act.
Parliament passed the DSA in September, 2018 by dropping the much-criticised Section 57 of the ICT Act and some other parts. Nevertheless, concerns over the possible misuse of the law remained.
But now many people are pointing to Mushtaq's death in pre-trial detention as 'proof' that their fears were justified.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Mushtaq at his Lalmatia home on May 6 last year amid the coronavirus crisis. Afterwards, he was charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media under the Digital Security Act.
The judge rejected several bail petitions of Mushtaq, while activists demonstrated on several occasions demanding his release.
The 53-year-old died at Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur on Feb 25.
"All laws go through a trial and error process after they are introduced. We're taking necessary measures to prevent it in case there's an abuse or misuse of the law," the BBC quoted Anisul as saying.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HM Steel in Ctg goes into production today
Serum warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban
Mamata to battle in Nandigram as TMC list of 291 drops MLAs, ministers
Six more C-19 deaths, 679 new infections
China  sets ‘over 6pc,’ GDP target as parliament begins
China hikes military budget to $209b, 40pc increase in army renumeration
Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in city
Memorial for fallen Indian soldiers in ’71 may start during 50 years celebrations


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft