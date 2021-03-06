‘Drug peddler’ held with 6kg cannabis in city

Members of Railway Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler and seized 6 kilogram 'ganja' (cannabis) from him at Dhaka Airport Railway Station in the city.

The arrestee was identified as Saimun Gazi, 29, of Nayanpur village under Kasba upazila in Brahmanbaria.

In-charge of Dhaka Airport Railway Police Outpost SI Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, Railway Police arrested Saimun at the Airport Station around 12:00pm when he arrived there by Upokul Express from Brahmanbaria.