‘Drug peddler’ held with 6kg cannabis in city
Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 110
Members of Railway Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler and seized 6 kilogram 'ganja' (cannabis) from him at Dhaka Airport Railway Station in the city.
The arrestee was identified as Saimun Gazi, 29, of Nayanpur village under Kasba upazila in Brahmanbaria.
In-charge of Dhaka Airport Railway Police Outpost SI Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.
Acting on a tip-off, Railway Police arrested Saimun at the Airport Station around 12:00pm when he arrived there by Upokul Express from Brahmanbaria.