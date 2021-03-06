Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

‘Drug peddler’ held with 6kg cannabis in city

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Members of Railway Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler and seized 6 kilogram 'ganja' (cannabis) from him at Dhaka Airport Railway Station in the city.
The arrestee was identified as Saimun Gazi, 29, of Nayanpur village under Kasba upazila in Brahmanbaria.
In-charge of Dhaka Airport Railway Police Outpost SI Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.
Acting on a tip-off, Railway Police arrested Saimun at the Airport Station around 12:00pm when he arrived there by Upokul Express from Brahmanbaria.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Drug peddler’ held with 6kg cannabis in city
3rd Dash-8 aircraft ‘Shwetbalaka’ reaches Dhaka
Bangladesh elected Council member of Int'l Seabed Authority
Shiv Sena not to fight in West Bengal, will back Mamata
Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu
STT bench asstt, associate remanded
Two Faridpur brothers shown arrested
Covid-19: 5 die, 410 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft