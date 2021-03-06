Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Bangladesh elected Council member of Int'l Seabed Authority

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Bangladesh has been elected member of the Council of the International Seabed Authority for a four-year term from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2024.
Located in Kingston of Jamaica, the International Seabed Authority is mandated under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to organise, regulate, and control all mineral-related activities in the international seabed area for the benefit of mankind as a whole.
Its Council is composed of 37 members. Being elected as the member of the Council, Bangladesh will get the opportunity to better protect its interest in the organisation in future.
Bangladesh is also the current President of the Council of the International Seabed Authority.
Bangladesh is a country with a huge population where land-based resources are scarce. Even the resources of the seas are yet to be fully exploited.
"After the settlement of our maritime boundaries with neighboring Myanmar and India, we are prioritising on unleashing the full potentials of our ocean resources and have made the Blue Economy the new frontier," said a media release issued by Bangladesh Permanent Mission in the UN.
To fully realise the potentials of the Blue Economy for socio-economic development, Bangladesh would require access to equitable sharing of marine resources, especially in areas beyond national jurisdiction and in ISA controlled areas.
"And that makes the work of ISA important for Bangladesh," the media release added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Drug peddler’ held with 6kg cannabis in city
3rd Dash-8 aircraft ‘Shwetbalaka’ reaches Dhaka
Bangladesh elected Council member of Int'l Seabed Authority
Shiv Sena not to fight in West Bengal, will back Mamata
Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu
STT bench asstt, associate remanded
Two Faridpur brothers shown arrested
Covid-19: 5 die, 410 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft