Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

WOMAN  

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Sumana Naznin

What an attribute you are, O woman!
Your trait continues all over the world.

You are often like a meteorite or a volcano
Erupting, burning.

Once in a while you are soft wave of calm lake,
Sometimes coated an intense obsession with the soft moonlight.

Woman, you are powerful- bestowed mother
You pervades the infinite glory of God.

What a Well-planned strategy to move out of house!
A thousand do not make bitter your gentle behaviour.

The poet is president of Bangiya Sahitya Sangskriti Sangsad , Feroza Begum branch  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WOMAN  
The Surreal Interpreter of Moscow Hotel
The father in him What time is it?
Eva’s letter to a poet
Beautiful Bratislava
Ode to Spring
Mother
The first Ekushey poem


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft