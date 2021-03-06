|
WOMAN
|
What an attribute you are, O woman!
Your trait continues all over the world.
You are often like a meteorite or a volcano
Erupting, burning.
Once in a while you are soft wave of calm lake,
Sometimes coated an intense obsession with the soft moonlight.
Woman, you are powerful- bestowed mother
You pervades the infinite glory of God.
What a Well-planned strategy to move out of house!
A thousand do not make bitter your gentle behaviour.
The poet is president of Bangiya Sahitya Sangskriti Sangsad , Feroza Begum branch