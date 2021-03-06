What an attribute you are, O woman!

Your trait continues all over the world.



You are often like a meteorite or a volcano

Erupting, burning.



Once in a while you are soft wave of calm lake,

Sometimes coated an intense obsession with the soft moonlight.



Woman, you are powerful- bestowed mother

You pervades the infinite glory of God.



What a Well-planned strategy to move out of house!

A thousand do not make bitter your gentle behaviour.



The poet is president of Bangiya Sahitya Sangskriti Sangsad , Feroza Begum branch



