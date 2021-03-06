



The Surreal Interpreter of Moscow Hotel



It was minus 10 degrees centigrade when we arrived in Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. It was massive like everything else that we would see later in Moscow. We had taken as many woollies as we could, given that these clothing was not easily obtainable in Bangladesh. Even then we had to get additional layers of overcoat, and hats at the airport that were arranged for us by our hosts. We all added about twice our weights with all heavy clothing. But I still felt chills in my bones as we stepped outside the airport and rode into heavy Soviet made automobiles. A huge limousine called Zil was assigned to us along with a smaller Volga car. These automobiles would transport us during our stay in Moscow.



The Hotel that our hosts had arranged us was the iconic Sovietsky Hotel which was built in Stalin's time primarily to host foreign guests. This later became a big tourist hotel also because of its prime location near Kremlin and Red Square. The rooms were unusually large, the halls massive as also the restaurants inside.



This became our home for next two weeks. My room had a good view of the adjoining Leningradsky Prospect, a road that could accommodate four streets of London in width. From the window I saw massive amount of snow that had gathered along the road, and icicles hanging from the windowsill. Every day I would watch the temperature displayed from an adjoining tower that would never rise above zero degree centigrade during my entire stay.



I am not going to fill this page with details of our Moscow trip which mostly consisted of meetings with Soviet officials. But two things that I have to mention are the unique Russian foods that we had, and the company of two young interpreters who were assigned to accompany us whenever we went out for sightseeing or shopping.



They also served as in house guides on Russian etiquette, food habit, and almost anything we would like to enquire about. One was a handsome young man called Yuri, and the other an extremely pretty young woman named Tatiana. Both spoke fluent English and were trained as guides by the Soviet Ministry of Tourism. They were with us in the hotel for our entire stay, or at least one of them. Why not both, I will tell later.



While much of each day was filled with meetings with Soviet Officials, we spent the afternoons and evenings visiting the historic places of Moscow and other interesting places. The meetings were in offices located in buildings near the Kremlin. These were massive buildings going back to Czarist times.



Among the places of interest were the Kremlin Palace and Grand Armory, a museum of Czarist arms, armor, and jewels; Lenin's mausoleum that had embalmed body of Lenin; the exquisite St. Basil's Cathedral; and of course, the famous Red Square. We were taken to the legendary Bolshoi Theatre to watch the ballet Swan Lake, and to the famous Moscow Circus for an evening studded with trapeze acts, and animal show.



But my awe-inspiring introduction to historical Russia was equally dominated by Russian food and cuisine that we were introduced to almost every day. Our food experience was not confined to only what we got in Sovietsky Hotel restaurant, but also in other Moscow restaurants and cafes.



Unfortunately, the food experience was not very delightful to most of our delegation, particularly our Minister who found most dishes bland as our palate is tuned to spicy food. But I found most Russian food quite agreeable. Among these were Chicken Kiev- breast of chicken stuffed with butter and garlic; Borscht- a stew of mixed vegetables primarily beet and either fish or meat; beef stroganoff -- strips of beef cooked in a creamy sauce and mushrooms; shashliks-skewered cubes of lamb meat; and blinis which were like pancakes eaten with caviar.



In Moscow I had my first introduction to all these exotic dishes except Shashlik which kind of resembled our Seekh Kabab (except the spice), but most importantly Caviar. I had heard of Caviar as an expensive food that people had on celebratory occasions. But our hosts in Moscow bestowed this exotic fish roe, which was harvested from Sturgeon fish in the Caspian Sea, on us in every official lunch or dinner as an appetizer. The Caviar would be served in chilled silver ware along with Russian black bread and a generous supply of Vodka.



Among the food experiences that we had three stand out as really unique which we did not have before either in the Hotel or the regular restaurants we were taken to. One was grilled steaks of Sturgeon that we had in a lunch given by the Soviet Trade Minister in another Moscow Hotel. This is the same fish the roe of which is harvested as Caviar. The fish was rather tough.



The second was a dish called Aspic, a dish made with meat, vegetables cooked in meat stock and covered with gelatin, which was served as an evening snack before the Bolshoi visit. The third was Khachapuri, a Georgian dish of cheese filled bread. The cheese was made from Sheep's milk. This we had along with Shashliks in a revolving restaurant in the iconic Tower of Ostankino.



With all the new introductions to more and more bland Russian food our delegation soon got tired and were searching for food in the hotel that could be consumed with boiled rice. Only three dishes could satisfy that criterion. These were Shashlik, Stroganoff, Chicken Kiev (which was kind of a cutlet), and Borscht that could be substituted as Curry. But very soon we were informed by the Restaurant staff that that they had run out of meat and chicken, and fresh supply would take a few days. So, we had to revert to outside Restaurants with our Russian guides.



Now to the second part of my Moscow story. While we were kept busy with meetings, sightseeing, and lots and lots of food and entertainment, two other people who took care of us in the hotel were our interpreters cum guides, Yuri and Tatiana. These young people knew not only good English, but also enough of Moscow- its culture and history.



In those murky Moscow winter, they would give us company in the lounge when we had no appointment outside and educated us on the Soviet system. (A senior member of the delegation warned me not to get too chummy with them, particularly Tatiana saying that they could be KGB agents!).



In the second week of our visit, we were scheduled to visit Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), a city replete with Czarist history. There were no official meetings in Leningrad. It was an excursion arranged by our hosts to entertain the Minister and the delegation. Leningrad was about four hours by train, and we were supposed to stay there four nights.



Unfortunately, two days before our planned departure I came down with a pain in the throat and slight fever. I thought I would recover by the day we would leave. But it did not, it became worse. I had a high fever. The doctor in the hotel asked that I stayed put and not travel. He prescribed some medication. The delegation left without me. I stayed in the hotel. But our generous and careful hosts would not leave me unattended. They asked Tatiana, the interpreter, to stay back and take care of me. And indeed, she did.



For three days Tatiana acted as a Nurse as well as a dietician for me. She made sure to take my body temperature three times a day, fed me my medicine and ordered room service for me with food that I could eat. She plied me with fruit juices, fruits, and soups every day. She would leave for the apartment she lived every evening after I had taken my medicine. The day before the delegation was supposed to be back, she came a little late in the morning.



She said there was heavy traffic on the road that delayed her tram line. She appeared a little flustered that day speaking not much, but she went about her chores the usual way taking my temperature and giving me my medicine. She said my fever is now gone, and that my doses were also complete. That day was the last dose. Before leaving she handed me a map of Moscow Tramline map which I had asked for. She left it on the side table. I said I would see her next day. She smiled but said nothing in return.



Next morning, I woke up a little late. Usually, Tatiana would come and knock on the door. There was no knock, and therefore I did not know what time it was. It is only when I woke up that I saw on the side table that it was past ten. I realized then our delegation was supposed to be back that day. I called on house phone to connect me to a colleague's room. He did not answer.



I was about to leave my room when I heard a knock on the door. Outside was the Commercial Secretary of USSR Embassy in Dhaka, who had accompanied us from Dhaka and was with us in all our meetings in Moscow. He had gone with the delegation to Leningrad.



He entered my room with a gloomy look. He sat on a chair and said, Choudhury, a terrible thing happened yesterday. Tatiana, one of our interpreters, died in a terrible Tram accident, while crossing the street. I jumped from my seat in terrible disbelief. It is not true, I screamed. She was here with me yesterday, I said. Now, it was the turn of the Commercial Secretary to be shocked. How could that be, he said? I am just returning from the hospital where she died. Her body is still there, he added.



I could not believe my ears. Tatiana was in my room yesterday. If she had died, how did she come here? Did her soul visit me to give me the last dose of my medicine? Then I remembered the Tram Map. I had asked her to leave it on a side table. I walked to the side table. There it was lying on the table, the Map of Moscow Tramline. Now, how did that come here if Tatiana had not herself delivered it?



I could confront the Commercial Secretary with the Tramline Map. But it would not prove anything to him. I could have procured the Map myself he would think. I kept the Map to myself, and kept wondering did Tatiana actually visit me or was it my fevered imagination?



The writer is a former civil servant residing in Washington, USA











