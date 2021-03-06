Three Huji members held in city



Police have arrested three members of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (Huji) in the capital's Sayedabad.

The arrestees are Huji Operations Chief Md Mainul Islam alias Mahin alias Mithu alias Hasan, Sheikh Sohan Swad alias Bara Abdullah and Murad Hossain Kabir.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit conducted a drive in the area around 5.15pm on Thursday and nabbed the trio, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a press release on Friday.

One private car, five mobile phones, one microphone, one sharp weapon, two daggers, 10 detonators, 160 bearing iron balls, one scotch tape, five litres of acid, three ID cards and a book on jihad were seized from their possession.

During primary interrogation, the accused admitted to being active members of Huji, the release said.