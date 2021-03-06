Human Chains in City



Members of National Workers Unity and Green Bangla Garments Workers Federation jointly take out a procession in the capital on Friday, demanding ratification of the ILO Convention-190 ahead of the International Women's Day on March 8. photo : ObserverPeople living on the banks of the Jamuna River form a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday, demanding that the authorities take steps to stop illegal sand lifting from the river that causes devastating erosion. photo : Observer