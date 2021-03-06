BTRC planning to collect revenue from OTT platform

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has planned to collect revenue from entertainment-based over-the-top (OTT) platform like Netflix, Amazon Prime, G-Five, Iflix, Hoichoi etc.

BTRC has taken initiative to remove objectionable content from these platforms and formulate draft policy under the direction of the High Court as well.

Meanwhile, the BTRC has formed a committee on the issue. The first meeting of the committee was held last Wednesday.

Even communication-based OTT services like Viber, Messenger, imo, WeChat, Line are hugely popular in this country. They are taking money from the country through through advertisements.

For all those reason the government is losing huge amount of revenue (VAT and tax) as there is no control of these institutions in the country and there are no communication points except for some of the public relation agencies.

Earlier a report submitted to the court by the BTRC said no revenue was collected in the country from video streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Hoichoi, Bango etc.

The first meeting of the committee on drafting the OTT guidelines formed by the BTRC discussed how the committee would work.

Chairman of the committee, Legal and Licensing of BTRC Abu Syed Dilzar Hossain said, "We will review the OTT guidelines of some countries and see what their practice is."

For this, the committee will discuss and decide whether to talk to the mobile phone operators or not. He said they acted in accordance with the court's instructions.

An official of the BTRC said although communication-based apps have no regulation in this country they have points with the respective countries in their own country.

From those points, the concerned OTT operators can know how much revenue they are getting from which country. As a result, if they want, the government can take the initiative to collect their share (tax, VAT, etc.) from them.

