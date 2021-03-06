Quader blames BNP for plotting to kill PM

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday accused the BNP of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He made the allegation based on a statement made by a BNP leader at a Rajshahi divisional rally recently.

Commenting on August 15 and August 21 as a continuation of the same conspiracy, Quader said, "The statement of the BNP leader has exposed the nature of their murderous politics. This statement shows that after failing in the movement and elections the BNP is now conspiring to assassinate popular Prime Minister of the country Sheikh Hasina. The net of this conspiracy is widespread in the country and abroad."

"We need to find out whether the statements of the BNP leaders are part of the implementation of the secret plan from London," he added.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the allegations in a regular online briefing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

He said, "At the Rajshahi divisional rally, a BNP leader made an indicative and provocative statement to hold another August 15 in the country. The countrymen are upset. Fazle Hossain Badshah of the Workers Party protested the statement. We thought it was a personal statement. But, even in the last three days, the BNP has not come up with any party statement on it."

"If it is a party statement, then the character of BNP's fascist mentality, conspiracy and murderous politics has become clear again," Quader added.

Obaidul Quader also said, "Our Rajshahi district AL has given a 72-hour ultimatum to withdraw the statement."











