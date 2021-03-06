IOM gives training to 200 boatmen on safety at sea

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in coordination with the Moheshkhali Upazila administration and other government bodies conducted training named 'Safety at Sea' for 200 boatmen based on the island of Moheshkhali with the support from Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

The training programme was held between March 5 and 6, according to a IOM press releases.

The Cox's Bazar - Moheshkhali sea route is one of the most important routes in this region. This route is used frequently by development agencies and tourists alike.

Similarly to Cox's Bazar's mainland, the island of Moheshkhali is extremely prone to natural hazards such as cyclones. According to the District Administration, nearly a third of the 300,000 people living on the island are at risk.

"As the Moheshkhali-Cox's Bazar sea route is highly impacted by cyclones we are grateful for this initiative of sensitizing our boatmen on sea safety," declared Mr. Asheq Ullah Rafiq, Member of Parliament of Cox's Bazar-2 constituency.

"IOM has been very active in Moheshkhali, continuously assisting host communities. We can only hope more will follow suit and address the urgent needs of this remote island."

Since 2019, IOM has been working in the Moheshkhali Upazila and its five unions on building the capacity of Upazila and union Disaster Management Committee (DMC) members, training close to 1,500 Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) volunteers on basic DRR skills and basic firefighting and 150 host community volunteers on rescue training.

Mr. Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Moheshkhali's Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) has applauded the initiative during the project's inauguration on March 5.

Along with the Upazila administration, the local Fire Service and Civil Defense, Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP), Bangladesh's Internal Water Transportation Authority and Coast Guard also actively participated in the training.

"Several hundred boatmen are actively working on the Cox's Bazar-Moheshkhali sea route, but they haven't had access to any proper training on safety at sea so far. It is imperative for them to have access to this type of life-saving capacity building activity," explained Patrick Charignon, IOM Cox's Bazar Transition and Recovery Programme Coordinator.

The training was organized in two batches, for 100 participants each day. Members of the Upazila and Union DMC in Moheshkhali also participated in the training. After completing their respective module, IOM provided the boatmen with sea safety equipment.

