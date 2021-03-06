Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

IOM gives training to 200 boatmen on safety at sea

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in coordination with the Moheshkhali Upazila administration and other government bodies conducted  training named 'Safety at Sea' for 200 boatmen based on the island of Moheshkhali with the support from Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.
The training programme was held between March 5 and 6, according to a IOM press releases.
The Cox's Bazar - Moheshkhali sea route is one of the most important routes in this region. This route is used frequently by development agencies and tourists alike.
Similarly to Cox's Bazar's mainland, the island of Moheshkhali is extremely prone to natural hazards such as cyclones. According to the District Administration, nearly a third of the 300,000 people living on the island are at risk.
"As the Moheshkhali-Cox's Bazar sea route is highly impacted by cyclones we are grateful for this initiative of sensitizing our boatmen on sea safety," declared Mr. Asheq Ullah Rafiq, Member of Parliament of Cox's Bazar-2 constituency.
"IOM has been very active in Moheshkhali, continuously assisting host communities. We can only hope more will follow suit and address the urgent needs of this remote island."
Since 2019, IOM has been working in the Moheshkhali Upazila and its five unions on building the capacity of Upazila and union Disaster Management Committee (DMC) members, training close to 1,500 Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) volunteers on basic DRR skills and basic firefighting and 150 host community volunteers on rescue training.
Mr. Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Moheshkhali's Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) has applauded the initiative during the project's inauguration on March 5.
Along with the Upazila administration, the local Fire Service and Civil Defense, Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP), Bangladesh's Internal Water Transportation Authority and Coast Guard also actively participated in the training.
"Several hundred boatmen are actively working on the Cox's Bazar-Moheshkhali sea route, but they haven't had access to any proper training on safety at sea so far. It is imperative for them to have access to this type of life-saving capacity building activity," explained Patrick Charignon, IOM Cox's Bazar Transition and Recovery Programme Coordinator.
The training was organized in two batches, for 100 participants each day. Members of the Upazila and Union DMC in Moheshkhali also participated in the training. After completing their respective module, IOM provided the boatmen with sea safety equipment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three Huji members held in city
Human Chains in City
Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests
All wasted food packed in big trucks would circle earth 7 times: Expert
World no closer to answer on Covid origins despite WHO probe: Expert
BTRC planning to collect revenue from OTT platform
Quader blames BNP for plotting to kill PM
IOM gives training to 200 boatmen on safety at sea


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft