Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:26 PM
Attack on ex-US envoy’s car: 9 BCL activists charge sheeted

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted charge sheet against nine BCL men over an attack on the then US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat's vehicle, in the capital's Mohammadpur area on August 4, 2018.
Some unidentified men attacked Bernicat's car in Mohammadpur on August 4 as she was returning from a dinner party at the home of Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik SHUJAN's Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar.
SHUJAN's Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, filed a case under Mohammadpur police station. The DB police submitted charge sheet to the court on January 18, according to a delayed disclosure.









