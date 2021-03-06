Hili Land Port exceeds fixed revenue earning target

RANGPUR, Mar 5: The customs authorities at Hili Land Port (HLP) in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur have already exceeded the fixed revenue earning target by about 15 percent during the 2020-2021 financial year that will end in June next.

"We have collected Taka 220.28 crore till February against the fixed target of earning Taka 191.79 crore revenue by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) through HLP during this FY," Deputy Commissioner of Customs at HLP Saidul Alam told local reporters. -BSS