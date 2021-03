Feni AL leader Ajharul Haque Arju dead

He suffered a heart attack around 05:00am and breathed his last on the way to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka.

Arju left behind his wife, mother, a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death. He was also a former president of Feni Zila Chhatra League and convener of Zila Juba League.





FENI, Mar 5: Feni Awami League leader and former chairman of Dharmapur Union Parishad under Feni Sadar Upazila Ajharul Haque Arju died early Friday.He suffered a heart attack around 05:00am and breathed his last on the way to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka.Arju left behind his wife, mother, a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death. He was also a former president of Feni Zila Chhatra League and convener of Zila Juba League.