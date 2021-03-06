Video
State Minister calls for quelling communal force

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

JASHORE, Mar 5: State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee has called for quelling communal forces strongly.
"We cannot give them the opportunity to lead the country. This evil force, who opposed independence of Bangladesh in 1971, tried to make the country inactive through plotting many things and that's why they killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.
The state minister said these while addressing the biennial council of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Manirampur upazila unit at Manirampur Upazila Parishad Auditorium here on Thursday.
"Bangladesh has set an example of communal harmony under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The government has quashed with iron fist the evil attempts to create communal hatred in the country and would do that in the future too," Swapan Bhattacharjee added.
Presided over by acting president of Manirampur Upazila Puja Udjapon Parishad Tulsi Das Basu, the council was also addressed, among others, by upazila Awami League president and city mayor Kazi Mahmudul Hasan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Syed Zakir Hasan and Jashore District Puja Udjapon Parishad President Asim Kumar Kundu.    -BSS


