Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:26 PM
Home City News

NU admission process to begin June 8

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Observer Desk

The admission process for first-year honours courses at National University (NU) for the 2020-21 academic session are set to begin from June 8.
Admission application forms will be available online till June 22, according to an NU press release on Friday.
Classes for first-year students are set to begin from July 28, it added.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the admission committee for the running 2020-2021 academic year, with NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-ur-Rashid in chair.
The online application form for first-year professional courses will be available from June 23 to July 11.Classes for professional courses will start from August 12.


