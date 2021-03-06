NU admission process to begin June 8

The admission process for first-year honours courses at National University (NU) for the 2020-21 academic session are set to begin from June 8.

Admission application forms will be available online till June 22, according to an NU press release on Friday.

Classes for first-year students are set to begin from July 28, it added.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the admission committee for the running 2020-2021 academic year, with NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-ur-Rashid in chair.

The online application form for first-year professional courses will be available from June 23 to July 11.Classes for professional courses will start from August 12.























