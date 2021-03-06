

Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people

Dalia Rahman is the one, who involved her in this journey through her NGO Agroho.

She is an economist by training and is the founder Chairperson of Agroho - a non-profit organization working for the poor. She is also the founder Chairperson of Dalisay which is a social venture of the Agroho.

Dalia is passionate about working for the community and aims at improving lives of the underprivileged population groups. Her passion led her to launch her own NGO named Agroho in 2017. Under her able leadership, Agroho has rolled out its Mobile Hospital programme in partnership with a renowned business enterprise. The Mobile Hospital provides clean drinking water and free medical care to marginalized communities. The Mobile Hospital has been able to free of cost healthcare services to over 10,000 people in many districts such as Chattogram, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Manikganj, Rajbari, Sylhet and many more. This initiative has also been able to reach flood-affected and Haor areas where the poor population groups often find it difficult to afford and access healthcare. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the mobile hospital continued to serve the community. In recent times, Agroho has set up water purification filter in several areas where access to clean and pure water is limited.

Apart from ensuring the people's healthcare, she also involved here in other activities too.

Being a citizen of one the most vulnerable countries to climate change, Dalia has been very concerned about protecting the environment. This led Dalia to partner up Agroho with a German Organization named 'Drip by Drip' to water pollution prevention drive. Agroho has also worked to curb the rampant plastic pollution that is having on the environmental landscape of Bangladesh. In future, she has plans to engage Agroho in campaigns to raise awareness and make use of environment-friendly products.

Dalia started a social venture Dalisay which is an online based clothing enterprise. Currently, Dalisay employs around 15 woman who is engaged in clothmaking for the enterprise. Through Dalisay, she particularly aimed at employing women who are divorced, widowed, and abandoned by husband. These group of women often finds it difficult to make a living due to their social and economic condition. Dalisay has provided hands on training to such women and make them employable. Besides, Dalisay went out to distribute dresses among underprivileged children in slum areas of the capital and now planning to scale up the programme outside Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. As part of her social venture, she initiated the "Haatkhola" project to sell healthcare products in affordable prices in rural areas.

Dalia has an inquisitive mind and likes engage in impactful research. Dalia completed her Bachelor with Honours in Economics from the American International University of Bangladesh and obtained Master in Development Studies (MDS) at the BRAC University. She received several prestigious scholarships for her outstanding academic results. Dalia was awarded Vice Chancellor Gold Medal for achieving the highest grade in MDS programme.

She is working as a Research Fellow at the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) - a research organisation based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. She has served as a Research Associate at the Centre on Budget and Policy at the University of Dhaka under REACH project on 'Water Security for the Poor' being implemented by University of Oxford, BUET and University of Dhaka. She has recently undertaken a research project on 'Determinants on Quality Hospitals in Bangladesh: Private vs. Public, as a member of the team at BRAC University. Dalia has worked as a gender analyst in various studies related to woman entrepreneurship, urban poverty, situation analysis of children, decent working condition of tannery workers. These studies were commissioned by organizations such as, UNDP, UNICEF, The Asia Foundation. She is a core research team member of Open Budget Survey 2019 for Bangladesh chapter being conducted by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), Dhaka with the support from International Budget Partnership (IBP), Washington D.C.

Dalia is a prolific writer contributing to National Dailies. Her selected publications include i) Improving Access to Finance for Woman Entrepreneurs, published on The Development Letters, a periodical by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) ii) Meeting private sector health care challenges, The Financial Express, July 27, 2018; iii) Foreign aid effectiveness and Bangladesh, The Financial Express, December 4, 2017.

Dalia has participated in several national and international conferences, seminars and workshops on sustainable development goals (SDGs), green business, inclusive growth, ICT policy, women Empowerment, leather sector, corporate social responsibility and so on. Dalia considers herself a continuous learner and would like to leverage her knowledge and skills to conduct meaningful research.

