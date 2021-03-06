Women in BD face risk of abuse in workplace

Many women in the workplace in Bangladesh are exposed to abuse with no sign of remedy as the country lacks effective mechanism to properly enforce its harassment laws.

Women particularly in the informal sector are beset with stigma, fear of retribution and institutional barriers to justice.

Nadia Kashem (not real name) is such a victim of abuse in workplace. She recently completed her honours degree from English Department at Rajshahi University. After completion her degree she applied for job to different private companies. She thought that if she would get a job, it will help her poor father to run their six-member family.

Once she got a phone call for interview from an NGO and attended the interview. Fortunately, the interview board of the organization selected her as its programme officer. After getting the job, Nadia was so excited waiting for joining. And finally she joined the job on October 1 last year. On the first day of her job many colleagues congratulated her on her joining. One of them told her to go to their managing director's (MD) room. Nadia went to her MD's room. When she entered the room, her MD said, "Great! I hope you can do your best, sweetheart." Nadia got embarrassed and shocked. She never expected that anyone would call her as 'sweetheart'. "I was just shocked. I returned to my desk and decided that I won't do the job. And on the first day of my joining I left the job." Ripa Dey (not real name) has been working at a shoe factory for long 10 years. She worked there as her husband left her. She is the only earning member of her five-member family.

Recently, she got a new manager. One day, manager Rassel Ahmed called her at his room. While she entered the room, he (manager) wanted to abuse her. She somehow left the room.

Bangladesh has achieved the eligibility to graduate to a developing country from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status. The women empowerment has an important role in the national economy. A total of 34 percent GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has been earned from the working women.

A study shows that around 18.4 million women are engaged in the women labour market. But it is hard to say that many of them are safe at their workplace.

Another study shows that around 78 percent women face sexual abuse in Dhaka city in their workplaces, roads and transports. Of them, many women don't want to raise their voices against the abuse. Besides, facing humiliation many women left their jobs. —BSS

In the garment sector, only 2.2 percent women raise their voices against the sexual abuse.

Human rights activist Advocate Monowara Haque said the sexual abuse is a criminal offense. The High Court declared a policy on May 14 in 2009 against the sexual abuse in workplace.

According to the policy, there will have to be an allegation committee at every office consisting five members. A woman will be the head of the committee. If they want, the committee can include skilled and experienced one from outside. The information of the victim will be kept secret and the committee will complete the trial.

But the reality speaks of different story as many offices have no such committee.

Mahmudur Rahman, a human right activist, said pressure will have to be mounted to create allegation committee at every office. Everyone should become more conscious about the sexual abuse on women.-BSS



















