Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:25 PM
Advance Search
Home Women's Own

Rohingya women need psycho-social support

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Md. Sazedul Islam

Women among Rohingya refugees need psycho-social support to overcome the trauma caused due to persecution in their homeland in Myanmar. Being persecuted they along with males were forced to enter into Bangladesh territory. Mental support can help the large number of Rohingya women and men lead normal life by coping with the traumatic situation.
In a bid to provide the support, a Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support (MHPSS) centre for Rohingya refugees has been opened at Kutupalong in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district.
On an average, 60 Rohingyas will receive services at the centre from 8:30am to 3pm daily. BRAC, one of the largest NGOs in the world, has constructed the centre supported by UNHCR.  
Syed Mahbubul Haque, assistant secretary of  Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and in-charge of camp No. 6, inaugurated the centre recently.  
Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC; Md. Shah Alam, head of Site Management, Shelter, Construction, General Food Assistance (GFA) & Disaster, Risk, Reduction (DRR) under HCMP; Riffat Jahan Nahreen, Team Lead, Child Protection of HCMP; Rubel Das, assistant programme officer of United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR); ANM Mahmudul Alam, MHPSS officer, UNHCR; among others, were present.
H.M Rakibul Islam, office in charge of MHPSS under the HCMP of BRAC, has briefed about the programme.
Syed Mahbubul Haque, in his speech, said Rohingya refugees are the most oppressed people in the world. The centre was built for providing them with mental health and psycho-social support.    
We all concerned have to be careful so that the objective of establishing the centre is fulfilled properly. The matter of their security along with giving the service should also be taken into consideration, he said, calling for involving the local community in this regard.
In her address, Hasina Akhter Huq termed the centre as the important initiative of BRAC, which is working for human rights and development of oppressed people.  
We are giving emphasis on the involvement of the local community for successful implementation of the initiative, she observed.
About 225,863 people have already received such services through nine other centres, set up by BRAC, in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar.   
The foundation stone of the centre at Kutupalong was laid down at the end of December last year.


