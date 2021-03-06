

Social norms that inhibit freedom of women

Bangladesh has made considerable progress over the recent decades in female economic advancements such as Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector, however, this brutal fact cannot be ignored that due to the conservative outlook of the society (e.g., the purdah system) and unhealthy social practices or norms (e.g., justifying the influence of toxic masculinity), women have been compelled to embrace the shackles of mental as well as cultural subjugation. How can we call the environment we are currently living in an ideal example of a bias-free society where the rights of girls and women are violated because of harmful norms and stereotypes?

The term 'norm' or 'behavioral norm' can be simply be defined as the common practices used by people living in a particular context. However, the term 'norm' can elaborately be used to describe practices such as early marriage, and is often used as the equivalent to 'cultural values'. The term 'cultural values' is very diverse and complex, and when analyzed it has several underlying values such as ideologies of male superiority, the misconception about men's right to women's bodies, and the practice of confining girls and women to only domestic space. These so-called norms or behavioral norms become detrimental when they become the norms of being acceptable to men to leer, wolf-whistle, make sexually-explicit remarks, or touch women (without caring for their consent). Judging the current scenario of our society, we can be certain that these detrimental social and behavioral norms are making an adverse, life-threatening impact upon the mental and physical well-being of our girls and women.

By definition gender norms differ from traditional social norms as they are primarily applied to the behavior of only one sex, for instance, the norms about whether, how, and how long to breastfeed. Gender norms are not necessarily harmful to girls as some beneficial norms can enable the girls to develop specific skills and knowledge that will help them in the future. However, gender norms become damaging and hindering when they are used to sustain inequalities in accessing resources and power. Adult men benefit the most from such norms, but adolescent boys equally have a stake in norms that deal them a better hand than girls: more power, more freedom, better access to resources, and most importantly a promise of substantially more power in adulthood. Moreover, older women can also have a stake in upholding discriminatory gender norms if they have been previously benefitted from the prestige associated with having adult sons, or from having a daughter-in-law to share or take on the burden of domestic chores. In short, both men and women can contribute to maintaining and expanding these discriminatory gender norms.

Our society has been the breeding ground and in some cases the preserver of ideologies and norms regarding the term 'toxic masculinity'. For decades, we have been using the terms such as "macho," "red-blooded" or "machismo" to describe the kind of hulking masculinity that men were, on some level, expected to aspire to. And now we have the term "toxic masculinity" that implies the notion that some people's idea of "manliness" perpetuates domination, homophobia, and aggression. Norms of this type of masculinity condone physical violence against women and girls in certain circumstances, and especially once the girl is married. Not long ago the razor company Gillette had released an advertisement titled "We Believe: The Best Men Can Be". This advertisement challenges the viewers to confront 'toxic masculinity' and it suggests that men should abandon the 'boys will be boys' mentality and hold other men accountable for misogynistic attitudes and remarks. We cover our girls to protect the so-called dignity of our boys and we do not think twice before shaming the victims of sexual violence whether dead or alive. What does this attitude of ours say about our rationality and social consciousness?

Bangladesh has reached a milestone and is expected to comfortably graduate from its least-developed country (LDC) status. Our rights have been codified in a brilliant document that we know to be the constitution of Bangladesh. Why do then I have to fear for my life and integrity while going out after the evening or traveling in public transports? Why is it justified for the parents to perceive that it is more worthwhile to invest in boys rather than girls? And why still we are compelled to adhere to the orthodxical values which emphasize the importance of maintaining family honor and deference to husbands and in-laws? If we are to achieve a harmonious and peaceful society, it simply must be a gender-equal society. On the occasion of the celebration of this International Women's Day, I sincerely urge all the conscious citizens of our beloved country to work collectively to build an ideal society in which every single woman and girl can design the life she wishes to live, without being constrained by harmful norms and stereotypes.

















