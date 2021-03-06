

Method:

1. Make the tart crust. In This Post, you'll find not just the recipe, but also tips for making a perfect crust. You'll need to prepare the dough, and then fully bake the crust before filling it with the lemon mixture. To make things easy, you can use a store-bought tart shell, and then you'll only need to make the lemon curd.

2. Make lemon curd for the filling. This post includes many tips on how it's done, so be sure you read it. Once the lemon curd is ready, fill your crust with it and chill.

Recipe

The filling is similar to my favorite lemon curd, except for 2 adjustments. First, there's the addition of heavy cream, which is optional but adds richness and great taste, and you can use up to ¼ cup of it. Second, is the amount of butter.

4. Butter

I usually don't like a lot of butter in my lemon curd, but here it helps to mute the bold lemon flavor, which I find really makes this tart superb. You can cut the butter by half if you prefer, or on the contrary, add more. The butter also adds a thick, creamy texture and the long whisking when adding it makes it light and airy. You can whisk the butter by hand, or even better, use a blender. Add the butter to the lemon mixture and blend, adding a few cubes of butter at a time, until completely smooth.











Cheese Croissants



Ingredients

4 tsp instant dried yeast

1/2 cup water

3 1/2 cups bread flour

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup sugar

3 tbsp butter

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 cup butter (softened)

8 ounces Camembert cheese

1 egg

2 tbsp milk

Recipe



Method:

1. Dissolve the yeast in the warm water for 5 minutes. Add the bread flour, milk, sugar, melted butter, and salt to the dissolved yeast and water and mix the dough on medium speed for about 2 minutes. If the dough is too sticky, add 1 tablespoon of extra flour at a time, until the dough is just firm enough to hold a shape.

2. Shape dough into a ball and loosely cover it with plastic wrap. Allow it to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Roll the dough into a 10-inch by 15-inch rectangle, and then cover it loosely and allow it to rise for 40 minutes.

3. Brush the rectangle with the softened butter and then fold the dough into thirds, like a letter. Roll the long, thin rectangle back into the original 10-inch by 15 shape. Fold the dough into thirds, again, and then cover the dough with plastic wrap and allow it to rest in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Repeat this process one more time.

4. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough diagonally to make 20 triangles. Pull the tip of each triangle taut, place the cheese slices in a single layer over the dough, and then roll the croissants up from the base curving the ends slightly to make a crescent shape. Arrange each finished croissant on a lightly greased baking sheet with at least 1 1/2 inches between each pastry. Cover them loosely with plastic wrap and allow them to rise for 45 minutes to 1 hour until they are nearly doubled in size.

5. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Whisk the egg and 2 tablespoons milk together to make an egg wash. Brush the egg wash across the surface of each pastry. Bake the croissants for 12 to 14 minutes, until they are puffed and golden brown.

