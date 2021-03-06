

Sparking discount in Spark Gear













Country's very first reasonable modern clothing brand, Spark Gear will be celebrating their anniversary with their valuable clients by offering a nice discount. Their gulshan branch will offer 30 per cent off on entire purchase from March 11 to March 13. Except for the makeup items, this discount can be availed for every other product in showroom. The showroom offers a huge collection of modern clothing. Their gent's collection includes suit, blazer, executive shirt, casual shirt, polo shirt, t-shirt denim, gabardine and other western outfits. For ladies, they have tops, kurtis, palazzos, denims and other stylish modern clothing. They also have very vibrant collection for kids wear.