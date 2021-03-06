Video
Radisson Blu to celebrate Women's Day

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

We are delighted to inform you that Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden will be celebrating International Women's Day from March 4 until March 8.
The highlight of the event will be showcasing the Women's Day Signature Programme on March 8 which will include ascrumptious BBQ Buffet, Live Band, Raffle Draw, Heart Floating Ceremony and Giveaway Gifts.  All females will be entitled to 50 per cent discount. The Raffle Draw session at Poolside BBQ will be in collaboration with the Mall BD.
From March 4 to March 8, all female guests will be honored with a 50 per cent discount on all buffets at Water Garden Brasserie, Poolside BBQ, and A La Carte consumptions in Spice & Rice and Sublime Restaurants, as well as 50 per cent on all cakes from Chit Chat.  
In addition, female guests will also be offered 50 per cent discount on all Spa & Beauty treatments at Spa Esc and membership enrollments at Radisson Recreation Club.
Moreover, Radisson Blu Dhaka will be offering room accommodation packages for Residents of Bangladesh to make their stay a memorable one.








