Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:25 PM
Enjoy melodious Kebab carnival

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Life & Style Desk

Enjoy melodious Kebab carnival

Enjoy melodious Kebab carnival

One of the leading hospitality brand Dhaka Regency Hotels and Resorts, Nature lover and genuine connection to each destination, has announced and introducing "Dhaka Regency Kebab Carnival on the Skyline'. The carnival has been started from March 1 and will continue till March 31. Taking advantage of the finer weather that is conducive to open-air dining, the hotel will be serving fresh Various Kebab from the 'Fry & Grill Live Station' at its signature rooftop garden restaurant 'Grill on the Skyline'. Kebab lovers may choose from a wide range of delectable varieties of kebabs and many delicious options at promotional prices throughout the month. A special attraction for the guests on weekends, there will be a Live Instrumental Music with melodious melody of the flute player and the rhythm of the violin.


