

Tribute to women on International Women’s Day

The Women's Day was first observed was 1909 and in that historic year, the United States of America had celebrated National Women's Day on February 28. Then in 1910 after the initiative taken by Copenhagen, the countries like Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland had for the first-time marked March 19 as International Women's Day. Millions of people from all around the world had started the protest to ensure the rights of women such as the right to work, professional training, and to end discrimination in the workplace. Voicing agreement with this protest, women in Russia had also celebrated International Women's Day on February 28 for the sake of restoring peace during First World War

Finally, the United Nation had officially declared the 8th of March in 1975 as International Women's Day. In the year 1977, the members of the general council of the United Nation had urged every nation to declare the day March 8 as Women's Day to protect the rights of women as well as the peace of the world.

This year when the day is approaching, Bangladesh takes all kind initiative to observe it. The country's fashion house is also in the forefront. Country's leading fashion house Bishwo Rang has always been a dedicated supporter in upholding the social consciousness by exhibiting their artistic thoughts. This artistic consciousness is being displayed in all the initiatives taken by Bishwo Rang in 2021. For the purpose of celebrating Women's Day, Bishwo Rang has brought many diverse collections, and this day is not only about the celebration rather about protecting the rights of women and the peace of the world. On the occasion of this Women's Day, the color purple has been used to decorate every attire and the color white has been used to bring diversity.

The fabric of cotton has been used to make these clothes. The sarees, three-piece, Panjabis, tee-shirts, mugs, and many other things of Bishwo Rang have been designed by using the aesthetic designs of geometry. The medium of procedure includes tie-dye, bloc, batik, aplic designs, cutwork designs, and screen-print, etc.

Fashion house Kay Kraft heartily congratulates every woman on the occasion of this International Women's Day. The color purple is the symbol of Women's Day and it represents creativity, inspiration, dedication, pride, and strength. By wearing the color purple, Kay Kraft expresses their solidarity on this day.

In order to make Women's Day more eventful, Kay Kraft has brought diverse collections of sarees and salwar-kameez. Apart from purple, there are the colors navy blue, sea green and yellowish tone have been used. Moreover, block print, screen print, tie-dye, etc. have been used as the medium to make these clothes.

In order to express our respect, and love towards women and the contribution of women, we all celebrate International Women's Day. Moreover, this day is equally observed to celebrate the success of women in various economic, social, and political sectors.

Another leading fashion house of Bangladesh, Rang Bangladesh equally wants to express its respect towards women. To pay respect towards the contribution of women and celebrate Women's Day, a special discount of 40 per cent has been given on the online platform from March 1toMarch 8. Anyone can enjoy this offer by buying selective products from the Facebook page of Rang Bangladesh.

This arrangement in every outlet includes sarees, salwar kameez-orna, single kameez, single orna, fotua, kurti, blouse, jewelry, mug, and various gifts.

All of these are available in different outlets.

Hurry up, choose your desired outfits, and heartily enjoy the celebration of Women's Day by wearing the clothes from Rang Bangladesh. This amazing collection is available in the outlets of Dhaka city and also outside of Dhaka. Buy the clothes of your taste from Rang Bangladesh for your mother, sister, or the beloved of yours.

Women have always been the beacon of the strength and courage for their immense dedication. It's unbelievable the way they maintain their professional life and family life and therefore they earn the respect of the whole world. A day is specially dedicated for them which is touted as the International Women's Day. Though there should be no such day but still a day reminds the world about their dedication.The Women's Day was first observed was 1909 and in that historic year, the United States of America had celebrated National Women's Day on February 28. Then in 1910 after the initiative taken by Copenhagen, the countries like Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland had for the first-time marked March 19 as International Women's Day. Millions of people from all around the world had started the protest to ensure the rights of women such as the right to work, professional training, and to end discrimination in the workplace. Voicing agreement with this protest, women in Russia had also celebrated International Women's Day on February 28 for the sake of restoring peace during First World WarFinally, the United Nation had officially declared the 8th of March in 1975 as International Women's Day. In the year 1977, the members of the general council of the United Nation had urged every nation to declare the day March 8 as Women's Day to protect the rights of women as well as the peace of the world.This year when the day is approaching, Bangladesh takes all kind initiative to observe it. The country's fashion house is also in the forefront. Country's leading fashion house Bishwo Rang has always been a dedicated supporter in upholding the social consciousness by exhibiting their artistic thoughts. This artistic consciousness is being displayed in all the initiatives taken by Bishwo Rang in 2021. For the purpose of celebrating Women's Day, Bishwo Rang has brought many diverse collections, and this day is not only about the celebration rather about protecting the rights of women and the peace of the world. On the occasion of this Women's Day, the color purple has been used to decorate every attire and the color white has been used to bring diversity.The fabric of cotton has been used to make these clothes. The sarees, three-piece, Panjabis, tee-shirts, mugs, and many other things of Bishwo Rang have been designed by using the aesthetic designs of geometry. The medium of procedure includes tie-dye, bloc, batik, aplic designs, cutwork designs, and screen-print, etc.Fashion house Kay Kraft heartily congratulates every woman on the occasion of this International Women's Day. The color purple is the symbol of Women's Day and it represents creativity, inspiration, dedication, pride, and strength. By wearing the color purple, Kay Kraft expresses their solidarity on this day.In order to make Women's Day more eventful, Kay Kraft has brought diverse collections of sarees and salwar-kameez. Apart from purple, there are the colors navy blue, sea green and yellowish tone have been used. Moreover, block print, screen print, tie-dye, etc. have been used as the medium to make these clothes.In order to express our respect, and love towards women and the contribution of women, we all celebrate International Women's Day. Moreover, this day is equally observed to celebrate the success of women in various economic, social, and political sectors.Another leading fashion house of Bangladesh, Rang Bangladesh equally wants to express its respect towards women. To pay respect towards the contribution of women and celebrate Women's Day, a special discount of 40 per cent has been given on the online platform from March 1toMarch 8. Anyone can enjoy this offer by buying selective products from the Facebook page of Rang Bangladesh.This arrangement in every outlet includes sarees, salwar kameez-orna, single kameez, single orna, fotua, kurti, blouse, jewelry, mug, and various gifts.All of these are available in different outlets.Hurry up, choose your desired outfits, and heartily enjoy the celebration of Women's Day by wearing the clothes from Rang Bangladesh. This amazing collection is available in the outlets of Dhaka city and also outside of Dhaka. Buy the clothes of your taste from Rang Bangladesh for your mother, sister, or the beloved of yours.