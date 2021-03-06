Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sanchez hits brace to send Inter six points clear

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Inter Milan's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez (R) challenges Parma's Italian defender Mattia Bani during the Italian Serie A football match Parma vs Inter Milan on March 04, 2021 at the Ennio-Tardini stadium in Parma. photo: AFP

Inter Milan's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez (R) challenges Parma's Italian defender Mattia Bani during the Italian Serie A football match Parma vs Inter Milan on March 04, 2021 at the Ennio-Tardini stadium in Parma. photo: AFP

MILAN, MAR 5: Alexis Sanchez struck twice in the second half for his first brace in the Inter Milan jersey as his side moved six points clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Parma on Thursday.
Romelu Lukaku had a role in both the goals by his former Manchester United teammate to give Antonio Conte's side a sixth consecutive league win.
Inter pull clear of second-placed Milan who were held 1-1 against Udinese on Wednesday with champions Juventus a further four points adrift with a game in hand.
"The improvement over last year is obvious, but there are 13 games left and in Serie A each is a battle," warned Conte.
Chilean Sanchez started up front in place of Lautaro Martinez to lead the Inter attack alongside Lukaku.
"I think I'm a very democratic coach, in the sense that I don't give anything to anyone," continued Conte who led Inter to second place in Serie A in his first season in charge last year.
"There is a team and the individual comes later.
"(Sanchez) is in the best condition we've ever seen him," continued Conte. "And now Romelu and Lautaro know that Sanchez is right behind them too.
"I'm happy because my kids are showing great application and resilience."
Both sides had their chances in the first half at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.
Christian Eriksen missed the chance to tap in for Inter in front of an open goal after half an hour following good work from Achraf Hakimi.
Parma 'keeper Luigi Sepe denied Lukaku with the Belgian nodding just wide off an Ivan Perisic cross just before the break.
At the other end of the pitch Samir Handanovic did well to keep out a close range Jasmin Kurtic header with Dennis Man also nodding wide.
Sanchez struck for the second consecutive league game nine minutes after the break.
Lukaku chested down a Marcelo Brozovic through ball with a back-heel towards goal which a racing Sanchez picked up to blast past Sepe.
Eight minutes later the Chilean got the second, finishing off a Lukaku cross for the former Manchester United player's first brace since joining Inter last season.
It was his third goal in two consecutive games to bring his tally to five this season, one more than his first season.
Brazilian Hernani pulled one back for Parma in the 71st minute, connecting with a Giuseppe Pezzella cross to volley in past Handanovic.
Inter held on for the three points to give themselves a cushion going into Monday's league game against fourth-placed Atalanta.
"I'm like a lion that always wants to play but I make my experience available to the coach," said Sanchez who has scored five goals this campaign, one more than last season.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New president to bring hope of recovery at crisis-ridden Barca
Lewandowski, Haaland clash as Bayern Munich host Dortmund
Juve face Lazio test before crunch Champions League game
Sanchez hits brace to send Inter six points clear
Mount fires Chelsea as Liverpool crash, Everton boost top four bid
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
Pant's ton puts India on top in fourth Test
10-day long Butthan Martial Art training for rural teen girls end  


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft