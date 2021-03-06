Video
Pant's ton puts India on top in fourth Test

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

AHMEDABAD, MARCH 5: Rishabh Pant hit a defiant 101 to put India in control of the fourth and final Test against England on Friday.
India reached 294 for seven at the end of the second day in response to England's 205. Washington Sundar was at the crease on 60 with Axar Patel on 11.
India, leading 2-1 in the series, struggled to make runs and lost crucial wickets early in the day, including skipper Virat Kohli who failed to score.
But Pant put on 113 for the seventh wicket with Sundar to hit back after the England bowlers reduced India to 146 for six at one stage.
"I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that's the unique selling point of my game," said Pant.
"The team plan was to get to 206, pass the England total and then get as many runs as possible." India made it work again in the Ahmedabad stadium where they crushed England in two days in the third Test.
James Anderson claimed three wickets while fellow pace bowler Ben Stokes and spinner Jack Leach took two each and England seemed to be in contention for much of the day.
But left-handed wicketkeeper batsman Pant made light of the tough conditions and reached his third Test hundred with a six off Joe Root's spin.
Pant, who smacked Anderson for his 13th boundary with an audacious reverse hit over the slips, finally fell to the veteran quick and walked off to a standing ovation.
"In my opinion it was one of his finest knocks and it came under pressure as well. We weren't in a good position when he came to bat," said Rohit Sharma, who made 49.
"He was quite cautious at the beginning and then he flourished the way we know Rishabh Pant and put the team into a good position."
Pant, who made 91 in the first Test, has a reputation of throwing away his wicket after a good start due to his attacking style.    -AFP


