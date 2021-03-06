

10-day long Butthan Martial Art training for rural teen girls end

On Thursday (4th March) the training program was concluded at Hazi Shahabuddin college field, Tetulia. With the technical Support provided by Bangladesh Butthan Federation, A total of 500 school going teen age girls of Panchagarh District received the training.

The 10 days' workshop was inaugurated by Honorable Rail Minister, Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon , MP earlier.

KONNARATNA self-defense training program is conducted under the leadership of the superhuman as seen on Discovery Channel, world record holder and internationally acclaimed Grand Master Siddhacharya Yuree Vajramunee.

The Police Super Mohammad Yusuf Ali, the District commissioner Dr. Sabina Yasmin and respective Upazila Chairman and UNOs were also present at the programs.









A 10-day long Butthan Martial art training for women empowerment through self-defense was conducted under the 'KONNARATNA Program' organised jointly by Panchagarh District Administration and Satyapon beyond Life Foundation.On Thursday (4th March) the training program was concluded at Hazi Shahabuddin college field, Tetulia. With the technical Support provided by Bangladesh Butthan Federation, A total of 500 school going teen age girls of Panchagarh District received the training.The 10 days' workshop was inaugurated by Honorable Rail Minister, Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon , MP earlier.KONNARATNA self-defense training program is conducted under the leadership of the superhuman as seen on Discovery Channel, world record holder and internationally acclaimed Grand Master Siddhacharya Yuree Vajramunee.The Police Super Mohammad Yusuf Ali, the District commissioner Dr. Sabina Yasmin and respective Upazila Chairman and UNOs were also present at the programs.