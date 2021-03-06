Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bowler becomes nervous after 4-5 sixes are hit successively, says Pollard's coach

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Bipin Dani

Bowler comes under more pressure after four and five sixes are hit in his one over successively, according to David Furlonge, the coach of the West Indies captain Kieron Pollard whose six sixes in an over trumped Akila's hat-trick in a crazy chase on Thursday.   
Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said, "I think both-hitting six sixes in one over by a batsman or grabbing a hat-trick by any bowler-are incredible but as a bowler you would be under more pressure especially after the fourth and fifth six".
"It was fantastic to watch from his Super 50 performance last week. I knew he would hit the spinners for some sixes but never thought six sixes, it was fantastic to watch", Furlonge, who has been Pollard's coach since he was 14 years, said.  
"In a low scoring affair and the status of the game when he came in he took whatever chance Sri Lanka had of winning the game away from them in that over so he deserved the Player of the Match award"


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New president to bring hope of recovery at crisis-ridden Barca
Lewandowski, Haaland clash as Bayern Munich host Dortmund
Juve face Lazio test before crunch Champions League game
Sanchez hits brace to send Inter six points clear
Mount fires Chelsea as Liverpool crash, Everton boost top four bid
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
Pant's ton puts India on top in fourth Test
10-day long Butthan Martial Art training for rural teen girls end  


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft