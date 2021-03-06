Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon held in RU

'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021' held in Rajshahi University (RU) with participation of some enthusiastic and jubilant youths and students on Friday.

40 East Bengal Regiment (Mechanized) in association with the 11th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army and its Bogura Area organised the event.

The marathon was arranged to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, the architect of independence and the founder of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

RU Vice Chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan accompanied by Pro vice-chancellors Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria formally inaugurated the marathon on the varsity campus.

Starting from RU main gate at 5:00am, participants of the marathon reached the same point around 10 am after marching 42.2-kilometer city streets via some important road crossing and intersections.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sobhan urged all to play a due and responsible role in materialising the dream of building 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The nation was taken backward after the killing of the Father of the Nation but his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her political wisdom and realistic vision is forwarding the county," he said.

He said the spirit of the Liberation War has been established in the country under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh is now a unique example of communal harmony in the world.

Prof Sobhan said Bangabandhu dreamt of building a secular Bangladesh. But, it is regrettable that the conspirators had destroyed the spirit of non-communalism through the killing of Bangabandhu brutally, he added.

He also said the country is moving forward with indomitable speed to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the prime minister. -BSS



















