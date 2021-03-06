Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Emerging team's match called off after player tests Covid-19 positive

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The first one-day match between Bangladesh Emerging Team and visiting Ireland Wolves was called off after 30 overs as one of the players' coronavirus test returned positive.
Ireland Wolves all-rounder Ruhan Pretorious was on the field, as he was in the playing squad when the two teams met at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.
Ireland Wolves elected to bowl first after winning the toss and Pretorious bowled four overs before the game was abandoned as Bangladesh Emerging teams reached 122-4.
Pretorious was taken to isolation immediately once the test result reached to the relevant people.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that there was no option but to abandon the match in the wake of the situation.
He also informed that the other members of the two sides would be tested again before the next one-day game, slated for Sunday.
"As soon as the player has been found positive, we followed the protocol of taking him into isolation," Chowdhury said on Friday. "The report [for Pretorious] arrived slightly later in the morning, which left us with no choice. Our next step is to test everyone before the upcoming match."
Both teams received the negative results for Covid-19 prior to the game but Pretorious was found positive in the review result.
A Cricket Ireland statement on the events said: "Prior to today's game, both squads received negative results for Covid, and the game proceeded as per protocols. However, a review of results by mid-morning by the local laboratory detected one with Covid-19 positive in the Ireland Wolves squad."
"Play was suspended and the player was immediately isolated ahead of a further test today," the statement added.
Ireland Wolves are on a month-long tour in Bangladesh, where they are scheduled to play a four-day match, five one-dayers and two T20 matches.
They already played the four-day game of the tour and lost the match by an innings and 23-run margin. Friday's called off match was the first of the five-match one-day series against the Bangladesh Emerging Team.
The next matches are slotted for March 7, 9, 12 and 14. The two sides are also scheduled to play two T20s on March 17 and 18.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New president to bring hope of recovery at crisis-ridden Barca
Lewandowski, Haaland clash as Bayern Munich host Dortmund
Juve face Lazio test before crunch Champions League game
Sanchez hits brace to send Inter six points clear
Mount fires Chelsea as Liverpool crash, Everton boost top four bid
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
Pant's ton puts India on top in fourth Test
10-day long Butthan Martial Art training for rural teen girls end  


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft