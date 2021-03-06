Tigers continue practice despite earthquake in New Zealand



Bangladesh National Cricket Team during Friday's (March 5) practice session at Lincoln Green. photo:: screenshot

The Tigers who will play three ODIs, which are the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 Internationals in New Zealand, practiced in small groups in Lincoln Green in Christchurch as per the schedule, said team's pacer Shoriful Islam.

"I trembled, but I thought I was seeing it in my dream. When I understood, it was earthquake, to be honest, I got terrified," he said.

"But, we were informed that there is nothing to be worried as the warning of Tsunami, caused by the earthquake won't hit this area."

He went on to saying: "As usually we practiced in small group and there was emphasize on fielding again. We'll continue in this way till the 14th and last day of our quarantine."

After the completion of the mandatory quarantine, Bangladesh will have a five-day practice camp in Queenstown with full squad.

Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 am (Bangladesh Time) and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7 am.

The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am (Bangladesh time). The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 start at 12 pm (Bangladesh time). -BSS













