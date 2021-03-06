Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers continue practice despite earthquake in New Zealand

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bangladesh National Cricket Team during Friday's (March 5) practice session at Lincoln Green. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National Cricket Team during Friday's (March 5) practice session at Lincoln Green. photo:: screenshot

Despite a powerful earthquake hit New Zealand hard, Bangladesh cricket team who is there for a limited over series was unscathed and continued their as usual practice session.
The Tigers who will play three ODIs, which are the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 Internationals in New Zealand, practiced in small groups in Lincoln Green in Christchurch as per the schedule, said team's pacer Shoriful Islam.
"I trembled, but I thought I was seeing it in my dream. When I understood, it was earthquake, to be honest, I got terrified," he said.
"But, we were informed that there is nothing to be worried as the warning of Tsunami, caused by the earthquake won't hit this area."
He went on to saying: "As usually we practiced in small group and there was emphasize on fielding again. We'll continue in this way till the 14th and last day of our quarantine."
After the completion of the mandatory quarantine, Bangladesh will have a five-day practice camp in Queenstown with full squad.
Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 am (Bangladesh Time) and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7 am.
The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am (Bangladesh time). The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 start at 12 pm (Bangladesh time).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New president to bring hope of recovery at crisis-ridden Barca
Lewandowski, Haaland clash as Bayern Munich host Dortmund
Juve face Lazio test before crunch Champions League game
Sanchez hits brace to send Inter six points clear
Mount fires Chelsea as Liverpool crash, Everton boost top four bid
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
Pant's ton puts India on top in fourth Test
10-day long Butthan Martial Art training for rural teen girls end  


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft