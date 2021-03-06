Video
Bangladesh cricketers safe in quake-hit New Zealand

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BCB media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus speaks after the earthquake in New Zealand. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh cricketers, who are in now New Zealand for a limited over series, were unscathed after the northeastern coast of the country was hit by a powerful earthquake on Thursday night.
The Tigers will play three ODIs, which are the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 Internationals.
A tsunami warning for coastal areas in New Zealand was issued - and later was withdrawn.
"At 2:27am local time today (Thursday) a magnitude 7.3 earthquake was felt near the east of New Zealand's North Island. This was followed by a Tsunami warning for mainly the coastal areas of North Island," BCB media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus, who is now in New Zealand as the team leader of Bangladesh, said in a statement.
"Christchurch is in South Island and is a long distance away from the epicentre of the quake. Nevertheless, the Bangladesh Team management has been in contact with the local authorities who have assured that there was no reason for alarm in this part of the country."
The statement also added that the players are safe and sound and continued their practice session as per the schedule.
"All team members are well. The day's activities have continued as usual with the players joining their respective group training at Lincoln Green," it added. BSS


