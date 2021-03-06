Video
Saturday, 6 March, 2021
Man held for ‘raping’ sister-in-law in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 05: A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Khulna for allegedly recording an objectionable video of his sister-in-law and raping her multiple times by threatening to make it public, police said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Shamiran Mondol, a resident of Paikgacha Union.
In her complaint to police on Wednesday, the woman alleged that Shamiran, who often used to come to their house to meet her husband for work, secretly recorded an objectionable video of her in May last year and used the same to rape her many a time.
In January this year, the accused even tried to extort Tk 2 lakh from the woman threatening to make the video public, as per the complaint.


