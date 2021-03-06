Int’l conference  on civil engineering begins at CUET



Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) organised a three-day international conference on Civil Engineering through a virtual platform on the campus on Thursday. photo: observer

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud joined the inauguration ceremony of the event as chief guest while Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury was present virtually as special guest, read a press release.

CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam and Civil Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Dr M Rabiul Alam were present as special guests. Civil Engineering Department Head and Conference Chair Prof Dr Sudip Kumar Pal presided over the function.

The three-day virtual conference is featured with a total of 28 technical sessions, including 8 plenary lectures.

A total of 491 abstracts were submitted from various institutions of home and abroad in this year's conference and out of these 448 abstracts were accepted.

The three-day international conference will wrap up on March 6, the press release added.







CHATTOGRAM, Mar 4: A three-day international conference titled '5th International Conference on Advances in Civil Engineering (ICACE-2020)' organised by Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) began through a virtual platform on the campus on Thursday.Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud joined the inauguration ceremony of the event as chief guest while Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury was present virtually as special guest, read a press release.CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam and Civil Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Dr M Rabiul Alam were present as special guests. Civil Engineering Department Head and Conference Chair Prof Dr Sudip Kumar Pal presided over the function.The three-day virtual conference is featured with a total of 28 technical sessions, including 8 plenary lectures.A total of 491 abstracts were submitted from various institutions of home and abroad in this year's conference and out of these 448 abstracts were accepted.The three-day international conference will wrap up on March 6, the press release added.