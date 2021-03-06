Video
Sheikh Hasina puts Bangladesh in dignified position: Razzaque

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

TANGAIL, Mar 5: Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Friday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put Bangladesh in a dignified position in the world through her farsighted and strong leadership.
"She made Bangladesh to graduate to a developing nation. The whole world now is lauding her leadership. She has proven herself to be the most honest, able and successful leader. Bangladesh would become a prosperous country under her leadership," he said.
The minister came up with the observations while inaugurating a training programme on information and communication technology in women empowerment in Dhanbari Government College in Tangail this morning.
"Bangladesh has seen remarkable progress in terms of women empowerment during the tenure of this government. Our Prime Minister, leader of the opposition and the speaker of parliament are women. But it the empowerment of a handful of women is not enough. We have to empower all the women of our country, educate them, make them efficient," he added.
Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Meher AFroz Chumki inaugurate the training programme, while Awami League Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Dhanbari Upazila Awami League president Badiul Alam Manju, upazila chairman Md Harunar Rashid Hira and Mir Faruk Ahammed addressed the programme, among others.
A total of 400 women would get the two-month long training in four venues in Dhanbari.    —BSS


