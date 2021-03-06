All set to observe historic March 7 in Khulna

KHULNA, March 5: Khulna District Administration, Khulna City and District Unit Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have taken day-long programmes to celebrate the historic March 7 in the city on Sunday.

This year the programmes have been chalked out in a limited scale due to coronavirus situation.

The programmes included - hoisting of national flag atop all government, semi-government, educational institutions and public-private buildings and placing wreaths at the monument of Bangabandhu at Bangladesh Betar on Khulna premises.

Khulna Regional Press Information Department (PID) will screen a documentary on the life and works of Bangabadhu on Shilpakala Academy premises while Khulna District Information Office will arrange a poem recitation programme for children followed by a cultural programme. A discussion on historical March 7 will be held at the Shilpakala Academy premises.

To mark the day, at total of 1,50,101 primary school students in Khulna will virtually deliver Bangabandhu's historical March 7 speech while the main programme will begin at Govt Boyra Model School around 3:00pm simultaneously.









