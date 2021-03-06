Sushant’s ex Rhea charged

NEW DELHI, Mar 5: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) files a whopping 12,000-plus pages charge sheet against at least 33 persons, including film actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case arising out of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Friday. The charge sheet, has been filed before a Mumbai Special Court, follow two cases registered by the NCB after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate, which was probing the financial angles in Sushant's death on June 14 last year.

An NCB team with trunk-loads of the voluminous charge sheet and other papers reached the Special NDPS Court to file it before a Special Judge. According to NCB Deputy Director Operation KPS Malhotra, NCB today filed its first complaint in Mumbai regarding the Bollywood Drugs Connection. -HT