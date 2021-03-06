Video
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:23 PM
News in brief

NZ Tsunami warnings lifted

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

PORT VILA, Mar 5: Tsunami warnings were lifted across several South Pacific islands Friday allowing tens of thousand of evacuees to return home, as the risk from a series of powerful earthquakes appeared to ease.
Quakes of 7.3, 7.4 and 8.1 magnitude struck near New Zealand's remote Kermadec Islands in quick succession early Friday, followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks and a slew of tsunami warnings across the Pacific.
Thousands headed for high ground as waves of up to three metres (11 feet) had been predicted in New Caledonia and Vanuatu, with states and territories from New Zealand to Peru, Russia to Antarctica also put on high alert.
In New Zealand, authorities said the entire town of North Island Town of Opotiki, about 4,000 people, had been emptied out.    -AFP


