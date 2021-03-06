Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi prince preps $500b megacity as US points at Khashoggi murder

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Saudi prince preps $500b megacity as US points at Khashoggi murder

Saudi prince preps $500b megacity as US points at Khashoggi murder

DUBAI, Mar 5: It seems an unlikely vision, a megacity in the desert with no cars or roads, all run by machines that can recognise your face. Yet preparations for NEOM, the $500 billion signature project in Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy, are well underway.
The organisation behind the development, expected to be close to the size of Belgium when it is completed, will hire 700 people this year, according to Simon Ainslie, the venture's chief operating officer.
While NEOM is being sold as a vision of a brighter future, international investors have yet to bite. The scale of the project is vast and the region already has well-established transport and business hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. The development is also inextricably linked to the Crown Prince, who as de facto leader of the kingdom has drawn ire over Saudi's war in Yemen and his own alleged links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
A U.S. intelligence report released last week concluded the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who had criticised Saudi policies in columns for the Washington Post. Saudi officials deny this and have rejected the report's findings.
Analysts say the report is unlikely to change investor sentiment towards Saudi Arabia in the absence of U.S. action against the prince.
The Saudi government's media office and NEOM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the status of NEOM in the wake of the U.S. report.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sushant’s ex Rhea charged
US daily cases at 5-month low
NZ Tsunami warnings lifted
Kashmiri protestors clash with government forces outside the Jamia Masjid
Saudi prince preps $500b megacity as US points at Khashoggi murder
China to build ‘Polar Silk Road’ in Arctic region
Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ as Covid deaths spike
‘Silence the arms!’


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft