Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ as Covid deaths spike

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ as Covid deaths spike

Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ as Covid deaths spike

BRASILIA, Mar 5: After two straight days of record COVID-19 deaths in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told Brazilians to stop "whining" and move on, in his latest remarks attacking distancing measures and downplaying the gravity of the pandemic.
Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll over the past year, after the United States. While the U.S. outbreak is ebbing, Brazil is facing its worst phase of the epidemic yet, pushing its hospital system to the brink of collapse.
"Enough fussing and whining. How much longer will the crying go on?" Bolsonaro told a crowd at an event. "How much longer will you stay at home and close everything? No one can stand it anymore. We regret the deaths, again, but we need a solution."
The Health Ministry registered 75,102 additional cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the most in a single day since July and the second-highest on record. Brazil also recorded 1,699, decreasing slightly from the previous two days of record deaths.
Brazil's surging second wave has triggered new restrictions in its capital, Brasilia, and its largest city, Sao Paulo. Tourist mecca Rio de Janeiro on Thursday announced a city-wide curfew and early closing time for restaurants.
The federal government has been slow to purchase and distribute vaccines, with less than 3.5% of the population having gotten one     shot.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sushant’s ex Rhea charged
US daily cases at 5-month low
NZ Tsunami warnings lifted
Kashmiri protestors clash with government forces outside the Jamia Masjid
Saudi prince preps $500b megacity as US points at Khashoggi murder
China to build ‘Polar Silk Road’ in Arctic region
Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ as Covid deaths spike
‘Silence the arms!’


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft