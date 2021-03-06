Video
Saturday, 6 March, 2021
Foreign News

UN urges ‘global arms embargo’

US blocks Myanmar junta attempt to move $1b; Army’s pick
as UN envoy resigns; YouTube removes army channels

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

The wife of Phoe Chit, a protester who died during a demonstration against the military coup on March 3, cries over the coffin of her husband during his funeral in Yangon on March 5. photo : AFP

GENEVA, Mar 5: The United Nations Security Council should impose a "global arms embargo" and targeted sanctions against Myanmar's military, a top UN rights expert said Thursday, voicing alarm at the brutal repression of anti-coup protests.
In a fresh report, Thomas Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar, called for the international community to "act urgently and decisively" to support those demanding a return to democracy in the country. "The stakes could not be higher," he said.
The UN Security Council, he said, should urgently "impose a global arms embargo" and "impose targeted economic sanctions against the Myanmar military and its sources of revenue."
Myanmar's military rulers attempted to move about $1 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York days after seizing power on Feb 1, prompting US officials to put a freeze on the funds, according to three people familiar with the matter, including one US government official.
The transaction on Feb 4 in the name of the Central Bank of Myanmar was first blocked by Fed safeguards. US government officials then stalled on approving the transfer until an executive order issued by President Joe Biden gave them legal authority to block it indefinitely, the sources said.
Myanmar's newly-appointed ambassador to the United Nations has resigned, saying that his predecessor -- who was fired by the military junta -- continues to represent the country, a UN spokesman said Thursday, the latest twist in a diplomatic row.
The military, which ousted Myanmar's civilian leaders and seized power in the Southeast Asian nation on February 1, had fired Kyaw Moe Tun on Saturday, a day after he spectacularly broke with the junta and pleaded with the General Assembly for help to restore democracy.  The generals appointed his deputy, Tin Maung Naing, in his place.
YouTube removed five channels run by Myanmar's military for violating its guidelines, it announced Friday, as demonstrators defied growing violence by security forces and staged more anti-coup protests. YouTube said it is watching for any further content that might violate its rules. It earlier pulled dozens of channels as part of an investigation into content uploaded in a coordinated influence campaign. The decision by YouTube followed Facebook's earlier announcement that it has removed all Myanmar military-linked pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.    -AFP


