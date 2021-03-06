50 destitute families get houses at Koyra



She made her delight in her first expression as one of 50 house recipients under Ashrayan Project-2 in Koyra Upazila of the district.

"Now my dream has come true through our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu," she added.

Amena Begum is an inhabitant in Maharajpur Village of Koyra Dewlia Bazar area.

On-day earning, she had been running life without husband for the last 22 years with son and daughter. She was living in a shabby house raised on Khas land.

"I was assisted by upazila nirbahi officer (UNO)," she mentioned. She was echoed by others to get the house.

According to upazila project implementation sources, in 2020-2021 fiscal year, construction of 50 houses in seven unions has recently been completed and handed over under Ashrayan Project-2 .

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sagor Hossain Soikat said, under the first phase, a total of 50 houses have been distributed among the landless people. Construction of these houses has been done according to the approved design, he added.

Koyra UNO Animesh Biswas said, under the initiative of the Prime Minister, houses were built and distributed among those who are landless.

