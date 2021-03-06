Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

163 rice sacks recovered in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Mar 5: A total of 163 sacks of VGD rice were recovered in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The VGD rice was recovered from 'Mayer Doa Enterprise' owned by one Md Alamgir Kabiraj in the upazila sadar.
On information, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Touhidul Islam with the help of law enforcers recovered 163 sacks rice.
Locals said Alamgir and some local influential people have been buying and selling government rice.
They bought the rice from beneficiaries and were preparing to sell it in the market by changing the packets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
50 destitute families get houses at Koyra
163 rice sacks recovered in Pirojpur
BRTA service week on in Gaibandha
Two crushed under train in two districts
Tk 3cr drug ‘ice’ seized at Teknaf
Kishoreganj Bar Assoc gets new body
44 detained on different charges in five districts
Farmers deprived of fertiliser at Dumuria


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft