163 rice sacks recovered in Pirojpur

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Mar 5: A total of 163 sacks of VGD rice were recovered in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The VGD rice was recovered from 'Mayer Doa Enterprise' owned by one Md Alamgir Kabiraj in the upazila sadar.

On information, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Touhidul Islam with the help of law enforcers recovered 163 sacks rice.

Locals said Alamgir and some local influential people have been buying and selling government rice.

They bought the rice from beneficiaries and were preparing to sell it in the market by changing the packets.





















