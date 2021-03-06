Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

BRTA service week on in Gaibandha

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA Mar 5: Special Service Week-2021 is being observed at the initiative of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Gaibandha circle in the district from February 28, marking the Mujib year officially termed as Mujib Barsho, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The objectives of the service week are to ensure various facilities including learner driving licence, motorcycle registration application and appointment for fitness certificate of motor vehicles.
Deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin visited the BRTA circle office on Tuesday and witnessed the service delivery activities by the officials and staffs of BRTA circle office.
He urged the officials and employees of BRTA circle office to be more serious and punctual and more professional to provide their quality services to the service seekers without any hassle.
Assistant Director of BRTA circle office Moinul Islam Anik, motor vehicle inspector Aminul Islam Khan and other staff of the circle office including the service seekers were present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
50 destitute families get houses at Koyra
163 rice sacks recovered in Pirojpur
BRTA service week on in Gaibandha
Two crushed under train in two districts
Tk 3cr drug ‘ice’ seized at Teknaf
Kishoreganj Bar Assoc gets new body
44 detained on different charges in five districts
Farmers deprived of fertiliser at Dumuria


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft