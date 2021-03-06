BRTA service week on in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA Mar 5: Special Service Week-2021 is being observed at the initiative of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Gaibandha circle in the district from February 28, marking the Mujib year officially termed as Mujib Barsho, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The objectives of the service week are to ensure various facilities including learner driving licence, motorcycle registration application and appointment for fitness certificate of motor vehicles.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin visited the BRTA circle office on Tuesday and witnessed the service delivery activities by the officials and staffs of BRTA circle office.

He urged the officials and employees of BRTA circle office to be more serious and punctual and more professional to provide their quality services to the service seekers without any hassle.

Assistant Director of BRTA circle office Moinul Islam Anik, motor vehicle inspector Aminul Islam Khan and other staff of the circle office including the service seekers were present at that time.









