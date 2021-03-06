Two crushed under train in two districts

Two people including a woman were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A man was crushed under a train in Katakhali Police Station (PS) area in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Samrat Hossain, 32, son of Abdul Alim, a resident of Bakhrabaj Mollapara under Katakhali Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajshahi Railway PS Saeed Iqbal said a Pabna-bound train crushed the man on the railway line between Harian and Hazrapukur areas in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BOGURA: A woman was crushed under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Lyli Begum, 65, wife of Hafej Mandal, a resident of Sandira Village under Santahar Union in the upazila. She was a mentally-challenged woman.

Santahar Railway PS OC Manjer Ali said a train of 'Khulna Mail' hit the woman while she was crossing the rail line in Malshan Village at night, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.











