Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tk 3cr drug ‘ice’ seized at Teknaf

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Mar 5: A special zone team of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested one person in Teknaf Upazila of the district and seized two kilograms of strong drug ice from his possession on Wednesday. The value of the drug is estimated at about Tk 3 crore.
The DNC conducted a drive at noon in the house of the arrestee, identified as Md Abdullah who is son of Golal Nabi, in Zadimura area of Hila Union in the upazila,. At that time, his brother Abdur Rahman managed to escape.
On Thursday morning, the special zone inspector of the DNC Zillur Rahman at a press briefing said, the secret drive was made in suspected areas on an information that drug ice or crystal meth has been trafficked in the country from Myanmar for several days.
He added, on Wednesday noon, the information was received that there has a stock of the drug ice in the house of these two brothers; so the drive was conducted led by assistant director Sirajul Mostafa.
Later, the seized drug was tested in laboratory to confirm it is drug ice. This drug ice is stronger by manifold than yaba, he mentioned.
It is the biggest ever drug ice recovery in the country, he said, adding, the present market value of which was estimated at about Tk 3 crore.
Earlier, another recovery of 600 gram drug ice was made in Dhaka, and several persons were arrested, he mentioned again.
The arrestee has been handed over to Teknaf Police station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
50 destitute families get houses at Koyra
163 rice sacks recovered in Pirojpur
BRTA service week on in Gaibandha
Two crushed under train in two districts
Tk 3cr drug ‘ice’ seized at Teknaf
Kishoreganj Bar Assoc gets new body
44 detained on different charges in five districts
Farmers deprived of fertiliser at Dumuria


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft