Tk 3cr drug ‘ice’ seized at Teknaf

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Mar 5: A special zone team of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested one person in Teknaf Upazila of the district and seized two kilograms of strong drug ice from his possession on Wednesday. The value of the drug is estimated at about Tk 3 crore.

The DNC conducted a drive at noon in the house of the arrestee, identified as Md Abdullah who is son of Golal Nabi, in Zadimura area of Hila Union in the upazila,. At that time, his brother Abdur Rahman managed to escape.

On Thursday morning, the special zone inspector of the DNC Zillur Rahman at a press briefing said, the secret drive was made in suspected areas on an information that drug ice or crystal meth has been trafficked in the country from Myanmar for several days.

He added, on Wednesday noon, the information was received that there has a stock of the drug ice in the house of these two brothers; so the drive was conducted led by assistant director Sirajul Mostafa.

Later, the seized drug was tested in laboratory to confirm it is drug ice. This drug ice is stronger by manifold than yaba, he mentioned.

It is the biggest ever drug ice recovery in the country, he said, adding, the present market value of which was estimated at about Tk 3 crore.

Earlier, another recovery of 600 gram drug ice was made in Dhaka, and several persons were arrested, he mentioned again.

The arrestee has been handed over to Teknaf Police station.





















