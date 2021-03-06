

Kishoreganj Bar Assoc gets new body

Shah Azizul Hoque was elected president, Gouranga Chandra Saker and Md Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan vice-presidents, and Aminul Islam Ratan general secretary (GS).

The other office-bearers elected are: Md Fazlur Rahman Sohel and Md Mahfuzul Karim Babu (assistant GSs), Jesmin Akter Moni (library secretary), AM Sazzadul Hoque (cultural secretary), and Khandakar Yeakub Faysal (auditor). Mokas Uddin Bhuiyan, Mominul Hoque Liton, Mohammad Abu Sayem, M Abdur Rouf and Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem are executive members.

Chief Election Commissioner Advocate SM Mahabubur Rahman declared the result.















KISHOREGANJ, Mar 5: The new executive committee of District Bar Association was formed on Thursday.Shah Azizul Hoque was elected president, Gouranga Chandra Saker and Md Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan vice-presidents, and Aminul Islam Ratan general secretary (GS).The other office-bearers elected are: Md Fazlur Rahman Sohel and Md Mahfuzul Karim Babu (assistant GSs), Jesmin Akter Moni (library secretary), AM Sazzadul Hoque (cultural secretary), and Khandakar Yeakub Faysal (auditor). Mokas Uddin Bhuiyan, Mominul Hoque Liton, Mohammad Abu Sayem, M Abdur Rouf and Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem are executive members.Chief Election Commissioner Advocate SM Mahabubur Rahman declared the result.