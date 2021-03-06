44 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 44 people including three policemen were arrested on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Munshiganj, Jashore, Kurigram, Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar, in five days.

MUNSHIGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a local leader of Juba League with a pistol in Maddhokotgaon area in the district town early Friday.

Detained Saiful Islam Elan, 52, is a leader of Munshiganj Juba League. He was an accused in six cases including of arms and attempt to murder.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mozammel Haque said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at around 1:30am and arrested him along with foreign pistol.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection, the OC added.

JASHORE: Police arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment by a court in the district, from Benapole border area on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested convict is Nazmul Hasan Opu, 28, son of Sohrab Hossain, a resident of Choto Anchra Village under Benapole Port PS.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Mafizur Rahman said a court in the district sentenced Opu to life-term imprisonment in a drug case.

The court also filed him Tk 10,000 and in default, he has to suffer in six months of simple imprisonment.

However, he went into hiding since the verdict was pronounced.

On information that he returned to the area, a team of police conducted a drive there and arrested him.

The arrested was produced before the court, the SI added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two people on charge of gambling in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Abdul Hamid, 52, son of late Mominul Islam, a resident of Purba Kashipur Village in the upazila, and Abdul Gani, 47, son of Hasmat Ali of Dhani Pagla Village in Nageshwari Upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a bamboo garden in Purba Kashipur area in the afternoon and arrested the duo red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: DB police arrested 37 men and women for allegedly engaging in anti-social activities at four residential hotels in the Boalia Model Police Station area in the city on Wednesday night.

Among the detainees, 17 were men and 20 women.

Rajshahi Metropolitan DB Police Deputy Commissioner Arifin Jewel said eight people were detained in a raid at the Padma Residential Hotel. Of these, five are men and three are women. A total of 15 people have been arrested in a raid on Suryamukhi Residential Hotel. Of these, seven are men and eight are women.

Meanwhile, nine people were arrested in a raid at Surma Residential Hotel. Of these, three are men and six are women. Five people were also detained in a raid on Ashroy Residential Hotel. Of these, two are men and three are women.

They had been arrested on charges of engaging in anti-social activities including gambling, the official added.

COX'S BAZAR: Three policemen including a SI have been detained for allegedly looting Tk 3 lakh from a woman at gunpoint in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Detained persons are SI Noor-e-Khoda Siddiqui, constables Aminul Momin and Mamun Molla. They all were posted at Cox's Bazar Town Police Outpost.

Quoting locals, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rafiqul Islam said the policemen looted Tk 3 lakh from trader Reaz Ahmed's wife Rozina Khatun at gunpoint in Madhyam Kutubdiapara area in the district town on Monday night.

Locals caught one of the policemen, made a call to national emergency number 999, and informed about the incident.

Being informed, police went to the scene and then took the detained policemen into custody.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model PS OC Monirul Gias said that a case was recorded against the arrested policemen under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act.

Besides, all the three policemen were suspended from their services, the OC added.

Victim Rozina Akter said the incident happened after she returned home taking Tk 3 lakh from one of her relatives to buy goods for her shop. As she entered her house, three men coming on board an auto-rickshaw entered her house and put a pistol on her head. When one of them tried to take the money away from her, she held him from behind. At that time, one of them hit her out with a pistol. Hearing the hue and cry, locals approached to them.







