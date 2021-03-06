Video
Farmers deprived of fertiliser at Dumuria

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some farmers waiting for fertiliser. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Mar 5: Farmers of eight villages of Atlia Union in Dumuria Upazilas of the district have been deprived of getting fertilisers, for which they have demonstrated recently.
 Locals said, farmers were deprived of fertilisers in the villages of No.6 Gopaldaha Ward, including Changmari, Mura Bunia, Sundor Bunia, Putimari, Adhar Manik, and Boyarshing.
In Golapdaha Ward, inhabitants like  Foni Bhushan Sardar, Ramesh Chandra Mondol, Kiron Chandra Mondol, Mafizul Islam, Ratna Dhali, Suddhasu Sardar, hundreds of farmers and Ward Member Ashim Kmar Biswas said, there has a sub-dealer named Ashok Kundu in the  ward; but he has opened a shop Tumpa Enterprise along Jatin Kashem road of Chuknagar Bazar, a 10-kilometre away.
Farmers have to face untold sufferings due to the long distance.   
Sub-dealer Adhok Ray said, nine sub-dealers of Atlia Union are doing business in Chuknagar Bazar and Kathaltala Bazar; none is doing the business in ward.
"We are doing business after informing the agriculture officer. We are selling insecticides after taking permission from him," he added.
Atlia Union Chairman Protap Chandra Ray said, he has been asking the upazila agriculture officer to give the sub-dealerships to local people since 2017; but it did not work.
Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, "I have nothing to do about it.  Shops are selling fertilisers in Chuknagar and Kathaltala Bazars. Holding several meetings, I could not bring them to respective wards."
Deputy Director of the agriculture department in Khulna District Md Hahizur Rahman said, the fertiliser monitoring committee of Dumuria Upazila is very strong.
"We couldn't bring the sub-dealers to ward despite repeated meetings. Sub-dealers will be instructed soon."
Dumuria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Wadud said, sub-dealers have been appointed at ward level following the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in order to ensure well-being of people.
Fertilisers are to be sold in wards, and if not they will be brought under legal action revoking their licences, he added.
Dumuria Upazila Parishad's Chairman Gazi Ejaj Ahmmed said, "If we get such information, action will be taken instantly."
I have already asked the upazila officer to arrange selling of fertilisers in wards, he added.


